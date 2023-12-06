DeArmond, Adrianne

DeArmond (Jones), Adrianne Michelle



Adrianne M. (Jones) DeArmond, 45, of Springfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 29, 2023. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on February 27, 1978 to Steve Nelson and Carla Jones (Timothy Ratchford). She loved her family, her pets, her tattoos, and her music! Adrianne's favorite color was purple! She had an infectious smile and was the light of everyone's lives. Adrianne had an outgoing personality and she loved to have fun and make memories with all her family. Adrianne leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Carla Jones; ten children: Anthony, Markise, Martas, Kenisha, Kenny, Nevaeh, Javon, Terri, Kayden, and Daeyah (Peanut); nine grandchildren: A'Trinity, Anthony, Jr., Akari, Jayden, Tre'von, Markise, Jr., Tiana, Rashad, and Aubrielle; and a host of beloved aunts, cousins, and friends.



Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Thursday, December 7, 2023 in the Kinley Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior until the time of service. Arrangement entrusted to Kinley Funeral Home.



