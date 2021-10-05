DEARDS, Roger



Roger Deards, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born November 18, 1953, in Springfield, the son of Edward and Sadie Deards. Roger enjoyed many hobbies including all things related to cars and motorcycles with a need for speed, amateur radio (WD8XX), building and flying model planes, collecting and shooting guns as well as being an avid football fan. He retired from Honda of America East Liberty in 2014.



Roger will be sadly missed by family and friends. Survivors include his beloved wife, Anne (Lotz) Deards; daughter,



Brooklyn Radlowski (Stephen) of Urbana, Ohio; two sons, Christopher Deards (Alifeya) of Bothell, Washington, and



Roger Deards, Jr. (Jamie) of Houston, Texas; two step-sons, Brian Crall (Elizabeth) of Springfield, Ohio, and Andrew Crall (Kimberly) of Peoria, Arizona; one sister, Mary Wallen (Ted) of West Liberty, Ohio; two brothers, Edward Deards Jr. (Jeri) of Wilmington, Ohio, and Jerry Rower (Mary) of Shasta, California; grandchildren, Adelyn Crall, Harper Crall, Kayleigh Crall, Cash Crall, Cruz Crall, Avery Radlowski, Lindy Radlowski, Brent Deards, Isabella Deards, Conor Deards and Jack Deards; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Doug and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Maddie. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare League in Clark County.



