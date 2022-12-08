DE LAY, G. Brent



Passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born August 2, 1945, to John De Lay and Dolly Owens in Eunice, Louisiana. He joined the Marine Corps after graduation and served his country in Vietnam from 1963 – 1967. He has been married to his wife Tina De Lay for 48 years. They spent their later years enjoying their backyard garden, caring for their pets, and living a quiet life. Brent is father to Monique Gartner (Christian), Gary De Lay (Kelly) and John De Lay (Lyndsey). He has many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brent never knew a stranger. He loved to talk and laugh. Brent was known to be very passionate about politics and baseball. He loved animals, gardening, and his family. Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10AM until time of service (11:30AM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Deacon Larry Day officiating. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Liberty Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Toys For Tots. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

