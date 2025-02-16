Day, Victoria



Victoria L. Day, age 72 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Vickie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 11, 1952 to Daniel Tyson and Joan (Bennett) Tyson. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1971 and worked for over 45 years as a claim's examiner for Ohio Casualty and Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Vickie was an avid Disney fan who enjoyed photography, travelling, going on day trips and painting ceramics. She loved jewelry, shopping, and giving gifts, as well as collecting Hummels, Barbies, and blown glass animal figurines. Decorating for Christmas and Halloween was a passion of hers. Vickie was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church for many years. Vickie is survived by her son, Shane Day; grandson, Seamus Day; sisters, Cheryl (Roger) Rose, Lisa (Jim) Stricker, and Donna (Jim) Steiner; nieces, Emily (Jon) Nutley, Samantha (Tom) Carskadon and Hannah (Grant) Fields; nephews, Jarrod (Krissy) Stricker, Phil Steiner, Clint (Allison) Stricker, and Heath Stricker; great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special friend, Maureen Miller. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Joan Tyson; niece, Jamie Steiner; and nephew, Tyson Hellman. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church or Animal Friends.



