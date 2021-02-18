DAY, Theodore

DAY, Sr., Theodore A.



78, of Jefferson Township, born April 10, 1942, in Xenia, OH, to James Henry Day and



Lula Mary Banks Day, passed away peacefully February 3, 2021. He was a member of First United Christian Church in



Xenia. Theodore was a very



talented basketball player and star athlete. He has been



inducted three times into the Athletics Hall of Fame in the State of Ohio. He was the high scoring Guard on the Central State U. basketball team and helped the Marauders win the 1965 NAIA National Championship. He was active in his community, and enjoyed mentoring young people, as well as adults. Most of his jobs such as



Program Director East Dayton YWCA, Assistant Director Desoto Bass Courts, and Director of Recreation at the Dayton Rehabilitation Center centered around community service, and later, closer to retirement his job choices reverted to working in security, especially at General Motors. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted and beloved wife of 55 years, Carolyn Fairfax Day; sons, Theodore Jr. (Dawn); Alexander (Kristi); brothers, Aaron and Fred Day; sister, Sharon Day Thompson; grandchildren, Théodore III, Tyler, Alex, Tevin,



Caleb, Lynsey and Kristopher Day, Shawn Motley-Pierce,



Sterling Day; great-grandson, Xavier Day; sisters-in-law, Wadie Day, Sandy (Harold) Helm; best friend, Bee Bryant; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon on Friday, February 19, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live Stream service at 12 noon. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment 11 am Saturday, February 20, at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. Columbus, OH.

