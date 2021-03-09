X

DAY, Thelma

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DAY (Brown), Thelma Ruth

79 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2021, in Beavercreek, Ohio, after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 12, 1941, at St. Elizabeth Hospital to the late Carl and Margaret (Parker) Brown. Thelma enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1959 shortly after attending Beavercreek High School. On October 1, 1960, she married her soulmate and the love of her life, Ollie J. Day. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Affectionately known as Joby by friends and family, and Mimi by her grandchildren, Thelma was a selfless giver to those she loved and cared for. She was a State Tested Nurse's Aide, working at several facilities in the Dayton area. She also worked many years for Antioch Publishing Co. in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Thelma is survived by her

Husband, Ollie Day; son, Jeffery (Teresa) Day; daughter, Jannele Day; grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Abigail, and Jonathon Day; she is also survived by brothers Larry (Joy) Brown; Ronald Brown; Kenneth (Sharon) Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.