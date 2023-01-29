DAY, GERLDINE Marie

DAY (Coontz),



Gerldine Marie



Gerldine Marie (Coontz) Day, 84, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 23, 2023, at home. She was born June 21, 1938, in Belington, West Virginia, to Ernie Blaine and Versie Maple (Snyder) Coontz. Gerldine had retired from Springview Developmental Center. She was a member of the Eagles and the Union Club. She was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Richard "Paul" (Sarah) Day and Anna Marie Day; grandchildren, Crystal (Matt) Machabee, William (Katie) Metcalf, April (Dustin) Burke, and Edward Day; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim and Frank Coontz; numerous half-brothers; and daughter, Susan L. Day Metcalf. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Brad Stacy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

