Day, Daisy Hayag



Daisy Hayag Day April 2, 1962 - March 19, 2025. Daisy, a proud Filipina born in Cavite City, Philippines, grew up with eight siblings before moving to the United States as a young adult. She graduated with a degree in Finance from her home country and later started a family with her husband, James Day. Together, they had two children: Kyle and Ashley. Daisy was a vibrant, passionate soul full of life and beauty, with a deep love for her family. Her hobbies included yard sale shopping, photography, and skincare/makeup routines. Daisy's biggest passion was for her loved ones, and her family will miss her every day. Daisy, you are loved deeply, and we wish for you to be at peace, happy, and free. Thank you for everything you've done for us. Arrangements entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com