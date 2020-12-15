DAY, Charles H.



Charles H. Day, age 91 of Middletown, passed December 12, 2020, at Carlisle Manor Nursing. He was born to the late



Homer and Louella Day on



December 2, 1929, in Middletown, Ohio. Chuck was a veteran in the United States Navy on the USS John Basilone. Chuck owned Eadys Bar in downtown Middletown in the 60's. He later worked at Score Chrysler Plymouth on Germantown Rd. Chuck was an avid golfer and ran the Pro Shop and gave golf lessons at Riverbend Golf Course. He is survived by his son, Chuck Day; grandchildren Shannon Weitzel Day, Charles Bradley Day and great-grandchildren Sienna Weitzel and Cameron Weitzel. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Wanda "Wendy" Day; parents; brother Jack Day; two stepsisters



Brenda and Patty. A visitation will take place at Baker-



Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave.,



Middletown, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 1:00pm-2:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.



