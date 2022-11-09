BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners of state and local races and issues
journal-news logo
X

DAY, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAY, Barbara Ann

Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Barbara was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 20, 1961, to Robert and Mary Ann (Bowden) Dixon. Barbara was passionate about horses and sharing her love of them with children through The Picture Pony. She was also a real estate agent with Martha Baker Realty for many years.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 41 years, Darrell Day; mother-in-law, Christine Day; her children, Jeff (Ashley) Day, Allison (Trevor) Collins, Katie (Dale) Day, Austin (Brittney) Day; brother, Dennis (Debbie) Dixon; her niece, Amy (Bobby) Lunsford; grandchildren, Gabriella, Quinn, Emmi, Clara; and her many cousins and friends who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James Day and her grandmothers, Emily (Robert) Dixon and Freda (Enyeart) Bowden.

Funeral service will be held at Lighthouse Church, 2630 Hamilton Mason Road, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM with Cecil Day and Maggie Trumbull, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Adoption Foundation, aafpets.org.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
TINNERMAN, David
2
O?KANE, Timothy
3
YOSICK, Paul
4
SWEET, William
5
Fountaine, Gladys
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top