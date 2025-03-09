Dawson, Verdell W.



Verdell W. Dawson, age 102, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Monday, March 10, 2025 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



