Dawes, Lorna G.



DAWES, Lorna 89 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2024. Lorna was born on June 22, 1935 in Jefferson, Iowa and lived a life that bridged a significant era for women. Lorna's personal and professional commitment to education, to the flourishing of the arts and the empowerment of artists, and her dedication to Wright State, the Muse Machine, and the Dayton Community stand as an example of how one person can contribute to the development of resilient, benevolent institutions. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 2pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church 125 N. Wilkinson Street, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be to the Muse Machine at musemachine.com/donate or by sending a check to Muse Machine 126 N. Main Street Suite 310 Dayton, OH 45402 or to Wright State University Lorna G. Dawes Achievement Award at wright.edu/give/dawesachievementaward. Glickler Funeral Home handled the arrangements.



