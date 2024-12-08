Dawes, Lorna



Dawes, Lorna, 89, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on 11/30. She lived a life that bridged a significant era for women. Well known in the Dayton arts community, she was former director of the Muse Machine as well as Wright State University Student Union. She was preceded in death by her husband Preston Dawes in 2016. Please see Glickler Funeral Home website for more information about her life, and to add personal comments.



