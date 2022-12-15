DAVIS, Susan

DAVIS (Jacobs), Susan Nicole



Age 50, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Susan is survived by her beloved husband, Rich Davis; sons, Jake and Joey Davis; mother, Rachel Jacobs; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Bradley Jacobs and Dr. Cassandra Milling Jacobs; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Dr. Adam Waldman; and her dear nieces and nephews, Samantha, Lucie and Ezra Jacobs, Noah, Zoe and Oscar Waldman. She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Jacobs.



Susan was a graduate of Hillel Academy of Dayton, the University of Michigan, and The Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law. She was an attorney for Sony Music and Warner Music Group in New York City for 12 years, where she met her husband, Rich.



Graveside service was held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Beth Jacob Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Beth Jacob Synagogue, Hillel Academy of Dayton or Chabad of Greater Dayton in Susan's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

