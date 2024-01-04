Davis-Spangler, Sandra Jayne "Sandi"



Sandra Jayne Davis-Spangler "Sandi" age 50, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2024. Sandi is survived by her daughter, Abigail and granddaughter, Everly; her father, Wallace Davis; her twin sister, Tamara Lease and brother, Michael Davis, and their families as well as many nieces and nephews, and a very special Aunt Sandra and Uncle Ward. Sandi is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Davis; brother, "Billy" Davis; grandparents, Joe and Lilly Davis, "Bill" and Shirley Swigert, as well as a host of Aunts and Uncles. Sandi was born on April 4, 1973 in Kettering, Ohio. Sandi was a very beautiful, caring and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and a genuine friend to all who knew her. She was active in ministry, both in music and teaching the Word of God. Sandi was extremely gifted and anointed by God with her piano playing and writing music. Sandi and her siblings wrote music as well as lyrics producing two albums; "Our God Delivers" and "Sacrifice". Sandi was a high school graduate of Temple Christian and a college graduate of Miami Jacobs, earning her degree in Medical Assisting with honors, receiving the highest achievement by being listed on the President's list. She truly was one of the best CMAs in the field. She also became a professor at Miami Jacobs in later years and passed on her knowledge and skills to many students who spoke of her highly, as well as her colleagues she worked with. A very special thanks to Stonespring Nursing Facility staff and Hospice of Dayton for all their compassion and support for Sandi and her family. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm. She will be laid to rest the following morning, Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:00am at the Bethel West Cemetery, located on the south side of Phoneton, Ohio on St. Rt. 202. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Sandi or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



