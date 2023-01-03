journal-news logo
X

DAVIS, Sandra

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DAVIS, Sandra L.

81, of Miami Twp., was born March 24, 1941, and passed away December 29, 2022.

She leaves behind her husband of 61 years Edwin E. Davis; daughter Amy L. Davis; son Randall B. (Melissa) Davis; grandchildren Sara Jo Davis, William and Maxwell Davis, Stephanie (Sam) Van Houten along with their sons John and Sammy; sister-in-law Eileen (John) Kelly-Mott; and her good friend Connie Sesar.

There will be no services for Sandra. Please honor her in your memories.

Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BREWSTER, Charles
2
LAKE, Hilton
3
DEERE, Nora
4
SMITH, Violet
5
SMITH, Ida
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top