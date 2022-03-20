DAVIS (Tansey),



Minnie Lee



94, a life-long resident of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned to her heavenly home on March 12, 2022. As a child she attended a Church of God until her marriage when she joined Broaddus Chapel United Methodist Church (now) Covenant United Methodist Church in Springfield where she was a member for over 68 years. During her time there she served as Senior Usher Board President, Kitchen worker during funerals and many other positions.



Minnie retired from the Federal government after 40 years of service. She worked as a Secretary and a Contract Specialist at Wright Patterson and Gentile Station.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Jones Tansey, her father, Jimmie Tansey, her sister, Mary Tansey Scott, brother-in-law, Julius Scott, son-in-law, Mark Boswell, Sr. and three newborn infants, Ronald, Donald and Barbara Davis and her ex-husband, James M. Davis.



Minnie leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Marva Davis Boswell and Brenda Davis Williams, and her granddaughter, Jacquelyn Williams and her great-grandson, Lamont Walker, Jr.



Her good friends were Sallie Hopson, Betty Adams, Josie Rice, Elsie Richardson. Bernice Taylor (deceased), Dorothy Leath (deceased), and Grace Davis Casey (deceased). Special nieces and nephews: Carolyn Scott Weaver, Phyllis Scott Barnes (Ken), Tamala Lewis, Shawn Terhune, Kellie Weaver, Victor Casey



(Janet), Donald Casey (Terrie), Charles Casey and Betty Higginbotham Tatum. Cousins: Iris Harris Howard, Gloria



Harris Davis, Sheila Douglass, Kevin Jones, Judith Galbreath, and Rev. Charles Sanford Jones and many other family



members and friends.



Minnie loved clothes, gardening, traveling to out-of-town church events, eating at restaurants with her friends, and



decorating her house. She also traveled extensively in Europe and Asia and visited most of the states in the United States. Minnie was always adventurous and always willing to go somewhere and try something new.



Minnie will always be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor, her laugh and her unwavering faith in God. Due to COVID, there will be no funeral and she will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Columbus, Ohio, Mrs. Lori Diaz, Director. Full obituary, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at



