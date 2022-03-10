DAVIS, Martha J.



89, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born to Vinton and Grace Moyer on Oct. 17, 1932, in Germantown, Ohio. Martha was a member of First Light Church in Vandalia and enjoyed the fellowship and bible study in the Classics group. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters,



Helen, Betty and Ruby; brothers, Norman and Byron; grandchildren, Stacy and Joseph, Jr.; great-granddaughter,



Madyline. Survived by her beloved husband of 68 years,



Gerald "Jerry" Davis; sons, Larry Davis (Cheryl) and Gregory Davis; daughters, Debra Hendrickson, Karen Nakashima



(Stephen) and Lisa Shakro (Paul); 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia. Mr. John Seagraves, officiating. Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the church. If desired, memorial donations can be made to First Light Church or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com