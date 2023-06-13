Davis, Julia

Davis (Alford), Julia



Julia Celestia Alford Davis, of Yellow Springs, departed this Earthly life on June 8, 2023, at age 79, after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born to George and Lillian (Epps) Alford on December 24, 1943 in Lowell, Massachusetts, where Julia's father was stationed as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army. Julia was the second of seven children. Shortly after her birth, they moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Julia was raised. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, earned a bachelor's degree in history education from Earlham College, a master's degree in history from the University of Dayton, and a master's degree in conflict resolution from Antioch University. After Earlham, Julia married John Sidney Davis, and they had three children: John, Jeffrey, and Jennifer. Julia accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ at an early age and was a lifelong Christian. She was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio, where she was a deaconess, youth leader, Women's Day speaker, and founder of an after-school tutoring program. Julia taught history in Dayton Public Schools and Yellow Springs Schools, touching on African-American and Women's History in all her lessons. Her most treasured accomplishment was founding Epps-Alford Publishing, which distributed a variety of books she wrote for youth readers. Most notably, her African-American history books were used by major school districts during the 1990s. Julia's books featured work from local artists, including Emmanuel "Spud" Mooty, whom Julia and John met as a teenager and loved as if he were their own child. Her last book, "I Love My Brown Skin Because " was written after her grandson, John Christian, asked her, 'Gram, does your skin make you sad?' Her answer was a book to help all children love themselves! Julia loved life! She enjoyed talking with friends and family, playing tennis, walking around town, swimming, bike riding and planning action-packed vacations. One summer drive to take Jeffrey and her nephew Tony to a camp in New Hampshire grew to include her other children on a journey through Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City. Another trip to take John to an internship in Los Angeles became a family excursion through the Grand Canyon and other national parks. Julia also arranged for Jennifer and three Yellow Springs High school classmates to tour England, France, Spain, Italy and Morocco. John and Julia later traveled extensively, to Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and they frequently visited Hilton Head, South Carolina. Julia's diagnosis and reliance on a walker did not stop her: She had a ball visiting Japan, China, Germany, and Israel. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, John, of 46 years, her parents, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law. She has three children to cherish her memory: John, Jeffrey, and Jennifer (Darnell) and her favorite grandson, John Christian. She also leaves three brothers: George (Kathy), Anthony (Debra), Kyle; three sisters: Sherry (Chester), Anita, Sara (Stephen); 3 sisters-in-law: Lillian Davis Riddick, Caroline Davis Jenkins, Mary Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing is Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral will be Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

