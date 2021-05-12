DAVIS, Juanita

DAVIS (nee Clement), Juanita M.



Died May 1, 2021, in Cincinnati, OH. Born May 29, 1953, she was preceded in death by her parents John and Delores



Clement; sister, Jeanie Clement; brother, Mark Clement;



nephew, Austin Norris; and AA sponsor, Ruth Ann Yauger.



Survived by husband, Keith Davis; brother, John (Colleen) Clement; sister, Cindy (Greg) Norris; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy Davis, Jeff Brown, Corie Davis, and Keeve Jaffe; special friends, Beth O'Connor and Melinda Berbereich Ledford; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and



cousins.



Nita was a sober member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 34 years, an Alumni of Marygrove College BA and Miami University MA. Nita loved animals and rescued five dogs, Shorty, Woody, and Sammie preceded her in death, she is sorely missed by Sparky and Libby. The family thanks the nurses and staff of Vitas Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Nita, their easing of her passage to the next life will never be



forgotten.



Visitation will be Saturday, May 15th, from 1PM to 2PM with a service immediately following at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville, OH 45459. Please direct memorial contributions to the Montgomery Co.



Humane Society or SICSA.

