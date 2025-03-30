Davis, Janice S.



Janice S. Davis, 88, of Miamisburg, a longtime Tipp City resident, passed away Friday evening, March 21, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born August 28, 1936, in Dayton, to the late John and Mary (Carey) Hoke. She married Daniel G. Davis; he preceded her in death in 1996.



She is survived by four sons, Donald Davis of Miamisburg, Robert (Linda Tumblison) Davis of Miamisburg, Daniel (Barb) Davis of Tampa Bay, FL and William (Martina) Davis of Lake Villa, IL; a sister, Shirley Hoilman; and nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Ryan, Stacey, Luke, Erika, Kristen, Drake, Spencer and Stephan. Janice was preceded in death by six siblings.



She grew up in Tipp City and was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School. She retired from Dayton Power & Light, having worked for them in various capacities. Janice and Dan enjoyed traveling, and took many family vacations over the years, visiting nearly every state.



In keeping with her wishes, services will be private. Private burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, alongside her husband. Arrangements are in care of Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



