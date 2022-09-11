DAVIS, Evelyn



Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1937, to the late Enoch and Georgia (Adams) Holbrook in Sergent, Kentucky. Evelyn worked as a waitress at Scotty's and Bergen's Pizza. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #594 for 45 years and Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Evelyn was also a member at Greenview Calvary Tabernacle in Dayton. She enjoyed reading cowboy romance and Louis L'Amour novels and she was a part of the Harlequin Romance Book Club. Evelyn is survived by her children, Maria Davis, Robert "Ardie" (Darlene Peck) Davis, Jennifer (Richard Gartin) Hargrove, grandchildren, Heather Smith, Branndea Hargrove, great-grandchildren, Gwendalyn Smith, Micah Brown, Aeryn Noble, special friend, Jackie White, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives who will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene Davis, sisters, Emma and Nanlou Holbrook, and brothers, Enoch and Randall Franklin Holbrook. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Service will be held at 10:00 am, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Tim Livingston officiating. Interment will follow the Service at Bear Creek Cemetery in Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

