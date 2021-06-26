DAVIS, Donald W.
Age 75, passed away on June 17, 2021, at the Central Parke Care Center in Mason, Ohio. He was born on April 30, 1946, in Knox County, Kentucky, to the late Clyde and Edith (Logan-Burnett) Davis. He is survived by his children: Jocelyn (Tyler) Stout of Monroe, Ohio, and Sarah (Jon) Richardson of Liberty Township, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren:
Juliet, Malin, Meredith, Knox and Peyton and his sister Anna (Gary) Bedford of Boulder, Colorado.
Don was preceded in death by his life partner, Lee Ketchum. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Faye (Joel)
Rothman and Robert (Lois) Davis.
Don served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Western States after 25 years. He loved nature, hiking, fishing, riding bikes and collecting seashells with Lee. His true passion was photography. His photography included objects that were beautiful to him. He will forever remain in our hearts.
A gathering will be held on June 28, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Inurnment to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America vva.org.