Davis, Chet R



Age 55, of Englewood, OH, passed away on May 17, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Chet was born on March 11, 1969, to George "Russ" Davis and Rogena "Gena" (Dudgeon) Davis. He is preceded in death by his loyal and beloved dog Max and his grandparents, George & Jean Davis and Roger & Bernice Dudgeon. Chet graduated in 1987 from Greenwood High School in Greenwood, IN. He worked for Estes Express Lines and took his job very serious. He was a sports enthusiast and loved his Dallas Cowboys. Chet is survived by his father, George "Russ" Davis and his mother Rogena "Gena" (Dudgeon) Davis; daughters, Jordan Hope and Bellamie Lee; sisters, Jodie Ryan (John) and Nicole Wynkoop (Joe); nieces, Taylor, Peyton, Erinn, Madison; and a nephew, Chase. Visitation for Chet will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 5-8 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 12 p.m. with an hour visitation prior at Waynesfield Baptist Church in Waynesfield, OH. E-mail condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



