DAVIS, Beulah

DAVIS, Beulah M. "Boots"

Age 100 of Brookville, passed away August 28, 2021. Survived by her daughter: Saundra Richardson, son: Alfred, daughter-in-law: Carolyn, grandchildren: Lesa, Johnnie, and David

O'Daniel, Brian, Jeremy, Crystal, nieces: Marilyn (Rick), Carole (Dan), nephew: Ronnie (Billie Jo) and great-grandchildren and family. Funeral Service at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). Visitation 4:00 pm until the time of service. Burial 12:00 pm, Friday, September 3, 2021, at Arlington Cemetery. Online

condolences at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

