DAVIDSON, Florence

DAVIDSON (nee Reveal), Florence L.



Florence L. Davidson, age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born March 7, 1930, to Orley and Blanche (Jandis)



Reveal in Lynchburg, OH.



Florence married William R.



Davidson December 12, 1946, and shared 51 years together. She was a member of Monroe United Methodist Church where she enjoyed the Women's Group, decorating for and helping with dinners and decorating for all occasions. She was known for her homemade bread, loved flowers,



gardening, knitting and crocheting. Florence is survived by daughter-in-law, Judi Davidson, siblings, Ralph (Cheryl)



Davidson, Karen (Doug) Cook, Sharon (Bill) Carpenter, and Dwight (Linda) Davidson, grandchildren, Christopher (Carrie) Davidson, Jena (David) Saloman, Amanda (Nate) Blanton,



Aaron (Danielle) Davidson, Daniel Davidson, Valleri (Adam) Goller, Doug (Katie) Cook, Natalie (Mike) Burke, Bradley



(Rachel) Davidson, 24 great-grandchildren, and sister Maxie Wolfer. Florence was preceded in death by her parents,



husband William R. Davidson, son David R. Davidson, siblings Helen Reagan, Dorothy Johnson, Herbert Reveal, Floyd Reveal and Donald Reveal. Visitation will be held privately for family only at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cin-Day Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, from 5-7pm on Thursday (11/19). Graveside Service will also be held privately for family only at North Monroe Cemetery on Friday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monroe United Methodist Church, Helping Hands or Tape Ministry.

