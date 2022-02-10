DAVIDSON, Angela



"Missy"



Age 38, departed this earthly life on February 3, 2022.



Angela was born in Dayton, OH, September 7, 1983. Preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann Davidson and infant son. She leaves to cherish her memory, father Ed T. (Melissa) Davidson Sr., brothers Ed (Ronni) Davidson, Anthony (Sherrie) Davidson; sisters Chanel Stroud and Kandas Robinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Walk through visitation 1-2 PM; Memorial service will be held 2 PM, Friday, February 11, 2022, at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required)



