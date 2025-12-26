David Williams

Williams, David D.



David Douglas Williams, age 81, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 in West Milton, Ohio. He was born October 15, 1944 to Earl and Harriett (Beal) Williams in Dayton, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Karl "Budgie" and sister-in-law Sherry Williams.



He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife of 60 years JoAnn (Weber) Williams; children Micki Fehring (Ray) of Cincinnati, Marci (James) Smith of Plain City, Josh (Erin) Williams of West Milton; 8 grandchildren who he adored Nick, Darien, Katie, Jackson, Nate, Brittin, Hunter, and Kenzie; 6 great grandchildren who he didn't get nearly enough time with Wrigley, Camden, Romy, Cooper, Rylee, and Crosley; and his favorite sister Sylvia "Sue" (Glenn) Thompson of Gibson, Georgia.



Dave spent the first half of his career working for General Motors at the Inland plant and the second half where he found his true passion selling robots for GMF Robotics, FANUC Robotics, and Motoman.



Dave loved the sun and the beach and spending time there with his family. Our yearly family vacations to the beach will always be some of our most cherished memories. Dave also loved walking through West Milton and talking to "his people." He loved taking us on "robot tours" pointing out every place he'd ever sold a robot. But most of all he loved sharing his stories with his grandchildren. Some of them true, some of them made up, and some of them I guess we'll never know.



A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM on Monday, December 29, at the Hale House Event Center, 320 N. Miami St, West Milton. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice and/or the Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of David may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



