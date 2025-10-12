David Stoner

Stoner, David



Age 87, of Brookville, passed away on October 5, 2025, with his grandson, Justin and Alexa by his side. David was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Stoner (Price); parents, Millard & Dorothy Stoner; children, Tammy L. Stoner and Terry R. Wieland; granddaughter, Kady A. Reynolds; brother, Rodney (Sybil) Stoner; beloved dog, Charlie. David spent 50 years working in plumbing and HVAC in the Dayton area. He was a hard worker and an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed watching sports. He is survived by his children, Shaun Stoner and Scott Stoner; grandchildren, Angie Fultz, Darren Fultz, Lindsey Fultz, Brooke Weinland, Erin (Dusty) Clem, Josh Murphy, Justin (Alexa) Stoner, and Taylor Stoner; numerous great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14th at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, Brookville. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville.



