David Stein

Age 70, of Dayton, passed away on February 5th, 2026, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 21, 1955, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton. Mike graduated from Fairmont East in 1973. He had a paper route and was a caretaker for Beavertown Cemetery. He worked at Cargill in Dayton, OH, for 48 years until his retirement on April 1, 2021, and was President of UPIU 1193. Mike enjoyed keeping various autos which included a 1950 car, a 1967 Camaro, a 1965 Malibu and the fabled 1976 Cadillac. He enjoyed raising children on the 3 ½ acre farm, which included a couple pigs, a couple of goats, a nasty sheep, an assortment of laying hens and several awnry roosters. In his later life, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, spending time in his woods and sitting on the porch with his wife. Mike was very proud of his children Wess, Heather and Tyler. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Wendall & Jeanne M. (Valiquette) Stein; sister, Karen L. Lefrere and a brother, Robert W. Stein. Mike is survived by his wife, Wanda (Tipton) Stein; children, Wess Stein, Heather (Bobby) Matheney and Tyler Stein; stepchildren, Sonya, Lori, Myranda, Caleb and Alex; grandchildren, Josiah, Stephanie and Madison; 10 step grandchildren with 2 on the way; brothers and sister, John B. "Ben" Stein, Laurie L. (Ron) Creech and James J. (Melissa) Stein. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on February 14, 2026, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Funeral service will start at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, followed by interment service in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



