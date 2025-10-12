David Nielsen

Nielsen, David Karl



David Karl Nielsen was born on October 17, 1940 to Buda G. Ferguson and Samuel K. Nielsen Jr. in Lafayette, IN. David suddenly passed away March 16, 2025. David graduated from Miami University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography. David served in the United States Marine Corp for 10 years. David started his career as a Private (E-1), joined the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Program, and ended his career as a Captain (O-3). David served as a Field Artillery Officer in the Vietnam War who epitomizes the USMC values of honor, courage, and commitment. David went on to work for IBM and retired from NCR. While working for NCR, David volunteered as a paramedic for Randolph Township Fire Department. He also served as a Commander of the American Legion in West Milton Ohio and served as a Treasurer at the VFW. David was a Life Time Member of the VFW Post 7741, VFW Post 5434, and American Legion Post 237. David also served on his neighborhood HOA as the treasurer. David ended his working career serving as a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) in Dayton Ohio where he helped Veterans get their well deserved service disabilities. He was even known to help service members get off the streets by assisting them in filing their service connections paperwork and finding them places to live. David was a true patriot who served his country, his communities, and veterans. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and an avid reader.







David K. Nielsen was preceded in death by his Mother Buda G. Ferguson, Step-Father Loyd Ferguson, Samuel K. Nielsen, and grandson Michael Steven Fanjoy. He was survived by his wife of 50 years, Sheryl (Sanders) Nielsen, his son Steven Nielsen, Michael Nielsen, Elizabeth (Nielsen) Collins, Paul Nielsen, daughter in-laws Ai-Lien Nielsen, Leslie Nielsen, and Amanda Collins. Grandchildren: Noah Nielsen, Olivia Nielsen, Briana Heitkamp, Samuel Collins, Jackson Collins, Emily Nielsen, Polo Nielsen, and Ryan Nielsen.







David K. Nielsen will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery located at 4400 W Third St, Dayton Ohio at the committal shelter on October 17, 2025 at 1:00 pm. The Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 2:00 pm at the VFW Post 5434 located at 116 N. Main St, Englewood, Ohio.







Semper Fidelis



