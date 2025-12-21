David Luzio

Luzio, David Thomas "Dave"



David T. Luzio, 78 of Lakewood Ranch, Fl and formerly of Centerville, OH, passed away December 18th following a lengthy illness.







David was born May 20th,1947 in Dayton, Ohio to Joseph and Marion Luzio. He graduated from Chaminade HS and went on to the University of Dayton to receive a BS in Music Education and an MS in School Administration. He worked for two years at Cedar Cliff School before becoming the band director at Carroll HS, where he grew the band from 16 members to over 120. His love of music permeated his entire life. He has passed that love of music onto the many students he taught throughout his years. In 1984, Carroll HS Marching, under David's direction, won first place in the Marching Band of America National Competition. David was also passionate about judging marching bands for several years and was the former Director of the Central States Judges Association. David then focused on fundraising and development at Carroll High School where he became the Development Director, cultivating many alumni and fundraising improvements for Carroll HS. He retired in 2007 and moved to Florida.



David married Carole Heinz in 1968, and they were married for 57 years at his passing. He is survived by three children, Carmen (Jon) Terry, Anthony Luzio and Nicole (Matt) Choate as well as three grandchildren, Dustin and Emma Terry and Madilyn Choate, one brother Dennis Luzio and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held in the spring in Dayton, Ohio.



