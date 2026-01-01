Lawrence, David Long



Dr David Long Lawrence born 07/11/1934, son of Opal and Marshall Lawrence. Dr Lawrence sadly passed away on December 23, 2025. He is survived by his two children, Julia L Lawrence (Jamestown Kentucky) and David W Lawrence (Athens Ohio). Wife Sandra B Lawrence and her children, Timothy J Humphrey (San Francisco CA) and Nancy Hayes (Naples FL). Grandchildren Griffin Lawrence, Anthony (Jessica) Hayes, Kori Cosby, Tarius Crowe. Great Grandchildren, Jerome (Boonie), Adrianna (Lala), Julian (Juju), Ariana (Nana), and Julius (Boogie).



Dr Lawrence was a graduate of Centre College and University of Kentucky. He received his medical degree from University of Louisville. He went home to Jamestown Kentucky to practice with his father for a short time until his father's death in 1963.



David was active duty in the medical corps of the US Navy obtaining rank of Lieutenant Commander. Upon release from active duty he entered and completed a Radiology Residency at University of Louisville affiliated hospitals. Dr David Lawrence was a Radiologist at Mercy Medical Center from 1971 - 1995. Upon retirement from Mercy Medical Center he covered Radiology practices in New Zealand, Australia, and several parts of the USA which he enjoyed immensely with his wife. Dr Lawrence and Sandra have lived in Florida for the last several years. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.



In Lieu of flowers please send donations to High St United Methodist Church 230 E High St Springfield OH 45505 or Church of the Annunciation 4408 Gulf Dr Holmes Beach FL 34217



