David Bunn

David E. Bunn age 91 passed away Sunday November 16, 2025. He was born February 25, 1934 in Clinton County to the late Everett E. and Hazel Bunn. On August 19, 2007 in Ross Township he married Donna Messer. He was an avid reader and wrote lesson material for his Sunday School class. Dave enjoyed watching sports especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. Above all he strived to glorify his Lord and Savior and enjoy his family. David is survived by his wife of 18 years Donna Bunn; four children David (Veronica) Bunn, Regina (Dennis) Shaw, Amy (Kevin) Lewallen, Tim Perry; nine grandchildren Michael (Whitney) Nobis, Jonathan (Victoria) Davidson, Matthew (Christine) Davidson, Leesa Bunn, Andrew (Emily) Bunn, Megan (Ryan) Roginski, Emily (Brenton) Nash, Aaron Cook, Amanda Cook; fourteen great grandchildren; son in law David Davidson and was also survived by many other family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents including step mother Viola Bunn; first wife of 53 years Jane Bunn; daughter Lynn Davidson and a sister Ellen Vissoc. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday November 20, 2025 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Dave Hargrave officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Fairfield Church of Christ Mission Fund 745 Symmes Rd Fairfield, Ohio 45014 or Hospice of Cincinnati 4310 Cooper Rd Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



