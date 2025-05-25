Davenport, Mary

Davenport (Struckman), Mary Lee



Mary Lee Davenport, age 83, of Dayton, OH passed away on May 21, 2025. Family will greet friends on June 5 from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering. A memorial service will be held on June 6, 2025 at 10am at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd). To share fond memories and offer condolences, visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com