DAULTON, David Lee



DAULTON, David Lee, age 62, of Lebanon, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at Blood Cancer Healing Center, Cincinnati, after a long, courageous battle with leukemia. He was born February 22, 1963 in Middletown and lived in the Miami Valley area all his life. Dave was employed as the Safety Co-Ordinator for Triosim Corporation of Monroe. David was a member of the Monroe First Church of God and former member of Towne Boulevard Church of God. He served as an usher for many years at the church, as well as doing many "artist type jobs" around the church. Dave was a multi- talented and gifted man with multiple interests. He was a graduate of Central Academy of Commercial Art, and was a talented artist in many areas, especially in drawing/painting drag racing cars. He did a drawing of the car belonging to the famous drag racer, Don Garlits, which hangs in Garlits Museum. He also enjoyed drag racing himself, and built his own drag race car, a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. Being the father of three girls, he also coached the Girls' Softball Teams. Another of his many interests and talents was farming, and a love for all animals. He had been the caretaker of the Monroe Church's Jacob's sheep, which were displayed at their annual Bethlehem Village. Preceding him in death were his father, Howard Lee Daulton; an infant sister, Gwendolyn; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Mygrant. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Beth Ann (Mygrant) Daulton; three daughters, Emma, and twins, Karlee and Leah; his mother, Nelva Ann (Mayfield) Daulton; one sister, Anita Lupp (David); niece, Elizabeth Crutcher (William), great nephew, William; great nieces, Lucy, Lillian, Charlotte; his brother-in-law, Rick Mygrant; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends and associates. Visitation will be Sunday, June 8, 2025 at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be Monday, June 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Monroe church with Pastor Rick Duff officiating. Interment will be at Simonson Chapel Cemetery, in Wayne Township, Butler County. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



