Daugherty, Loren

Loren William Daugherty was born on September 22, 1943 in Wilmington, Ohio and peacefully departed this life on June 24, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Glenna; daughters, Karen (Kevin) Poindexter, Cheryl (Doug) McKee and brother, Joe (Sandy) Daugherty; along with many other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd. A service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com5176

