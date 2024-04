Daugherty, Arthur Clay



Arthur Clay Daugherty, 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed peacefully in his sleep, on Friday, April 12, 2024, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger, Rd, Trotwood, Ohio, 45426, on Monday, April 29, 2024. Viewing will begin at 10am, followed by services at 11am. Internment will take place at the Dayton VA, at 1pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com