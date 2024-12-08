Dascalos, Nicholas P.



age 89, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024. A visitation will be held from 4 6pm on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, December 13, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405. Private family burial at Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, December 16, 2024. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township and Ohio's Hospice Foundation  Dayton Region for the exceptional care they provided Nick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Nicholas Dascalos to Ohio's Hospice Foundation-Dayton Region 7575 Paragon Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



