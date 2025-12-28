Darryl Garrett

Garrett, Darryl Keith



Darryl Keith Garrett, age 65, transitioned from this life on Monday, December 22, 2025, at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Health Center in Springfield, Ohio.



Darryl was born to the union of Charles and Gladys Garrett. His mother survives in Springfield and his father preceded him in death.



He is survived by his wife, Linda, three daughters: Shaundra (Oscar Jr.) Blair, Andrea (Legend), Garrett, and Breanna N. Garrett of; two grandsons: Oscar III and Oliver, one sister: Denise (Jeffrey) Johnson, one brother: Kent (Sylvia) Garrett.



Services held on Monday, December 29, 2025, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lima, OH.



