DARNELL, Charles David



Charles David Darnell, 86, of Dayton, passed away on June 9, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. Dave was born on September 27, 1934, in Portsmouth, OH, he was the son of Charlie and Martha (Creech) Darnell. On May 11, 1963, Dave married Virginia (Ginny) Davis in Troy, OH, at the First United Church of Christ. Together they shared over 58 years of marriage while living in Beavercreek, Ohio.



Dave graduated from Kettering-Fairmont High School and later received a bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. After graduating college, Dave was proud to serve his country by enlisting in the United States



Army. When he returned from the Army, Dave began his working career as an electrical engineer for Sheffield Measurement/Bendix Corporation. He retired in 1993 after 42 years of service.



Dave is survived by his loving wife, Ginny; daughter, Lisa A. (John) Johnson of Kettering; sons, Steve D. (Lisa) Darnell of Beavercreek and John Darnell of Washington Township; and granddaughters, Nicole and Paige Johnson both of Kettering and Sophia and Caroline Darnell both of Beavercreek; close friend, Juanita Limes of Beavercreek; and many loving nieces and nephews. Dave is survived by several of his 46 first cousins.



Along with his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, John Harrison (Harry) Darnell and sister, Florence (Flo) Warner.



Dave's wishes were to have no services and to be cremated. The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at the Hospice of Dayton for their exemplary care and kindness during Dave's final days. Friends may make donations in Dave's name to the Hospice of Dayton.



