DARLAGE, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Darlage of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on December 18, 2022.



Gary grew up on a farm in Southern Indiana and attended St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church. Gary graduated from Columbus North High School in 1964 and Purdue University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Linda, and they enjoyed 54 years together.



Gary was drafted and served at Fort McCoy, WI, with distinction as a computer programming specialist. Gary worked in IT for 30 years at Proctor and Gamble. Upon retirement, Gary served the Lutheran church and his community over many years. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his dog, watching motorsports, traveling, and solving the daily Jumble.



Gary is remembered for his love of family, integrity, fierce independence, and mechanical mind. He could often be found helping a neighbor in need or smoking a cigar in his garage.



Gary is survived by his wife, a sister, four children, six grandchildren and preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, and a grandniece. A memorial service celebrating Gary's life will be held at Bear Creek Baptist Church in Westport, Indiana, on May 20, 2023.



In lieu of flowers, Gary wished to support Tunnel to Towers Foundation: Donate Now - Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org)

