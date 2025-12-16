Darin Powers

Powers, Darin Monroe



Darin Monroe Powers, born on June 2nd, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 10th, 2025. He will be remembered for his vibrant personality, kindness, great sense of humor, and incredible storytelling.



Darin was a proud member of the New Lebanon Brethren Church, where he made a significant impact across the congregation. In addition, as a teacher with LifeWise New Lebanon he has made an incredible impact on so many children and their families. His ability to connect everyday life with scripture changed countless lives, guiding many to Christ.



His education began with his graduation from Dixie High School in 1982. Darin then served four years in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Storekeeper on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Following his enlistment in the Navy, he graduated from Hannibal LaGrange College in 1991, excelling in both basketball and track. His dedication to learning continued as he attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he received his Master of Divinity. In 1997, Darin was commissioned into the U.S. Army as an officer, proudly serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired in 2015 as a Lieutenant Colonel and Chaplain.



Darin was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lou (Greene) Powers, and his nephew, Nicholas Emrick.



Darin is survived by his father, Jerry Powers, his beloved wife, Elizabeth Powers (Kincaid) and by his sister, Dawn (Sean) Corley. He leaves behind his daughters, Morgan (Bobby) Swearingin, Tori (Justin Reynolds) Powers, Brooke (Nick Rueter) Powers, Holly (Nash Prasnick) Powers, Cassie (Corey) McCarron, and Carly (David) Maguire. He is also survived by his nephew Nate (Audrey Lipps) Emrick, beloved cousins, Donald Walker, DeAnn (Brandon) Beal, Deena (John) Kemper, Dana (Jessica Morrow) Greene, Tara (Ted Liszeski) Miller, two sisters-in-law, Debbie Dunkel, Angie (Spiro) Stilianos, and a brother-in-law, Jason (Jodi) Kincaid. His legacy will continue through his grandchildren, Quinn and Oliver Swearingin, Keegan and Killian McCarron, and Teddy Maguire. He will be dearly missed by his special aunt, Sue Greene-Debusk, as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family members and friends. In addition, all of the students and staff of LifeWise New Lebanon, whose lives he touched deeply.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Lebanon Brethren Church, located at 32 South Church Street, New Lebanon, OH 45345. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM, also at the church. Following the service, interment with military honors will take place at Trissel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeWise New Lebanon or the Wounded Warriors Project. A link to these non-profits can be found at:



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.



