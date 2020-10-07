DARDING, Rachel

DARDING (Frost), Rachel A. Rachel A. (Frost) Darding, 75, passed away on October 2, 2020, in Brookville, Ohio, while under Hospice Care. Rachel battled Alzheimers for many years. She was a retired teacher from Patterson Co-Op High School where she taught English and Literature. She was an avid gardener, skilled pool player, and a wonderful cook. Rachel enjoyed traveling, animals of all kind, riding her beloved horse, and reading. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, who passed away just last year. She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Jeff) Kamm, 4 grandsons, Matt (Sarah) Friedman, Joe (Rachael) Friedman, Sam Friedman, and Ben Friedman, 3 granddaughters, Jessica Schwartz, Rachel Sledge, and Rebecca (Bill) Miller, and 7 great-grandchildren, Charlie and Maggie Friedman, Eliana and Isabella Friedman, Sophia Schwartz, and Kendall and Connely Sledge. In lieu of a traditional funeral, Rachel chose to donate her body to Wright State University School of Medicine to assist in the advancement of medical science and the education of future doctors. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

