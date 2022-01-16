DARDEN, Lucille



Lucille Darden, age 90 of Dayton, Ohio, born April 19, 1931, in Rocks Mills, Alabama, departed this life on January 7, 2022. She was a faithful member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church where she served for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by parents Jimmy and Odessa (Lovette) Owensby, husband Tom Lee Darden, sons David and Tommie Lee Darden, grandson Donovan Troy Darden, six brothers, and three sisters. Lucille leaves to cherish her memory daughters: Sharon Fritz, Yvette, Juanita-Michelle, Minnie Lovette,



Annette Bell, Betty, Barbara, Cheri (William) King, Marsha, Jerri Anderson. Four loving sisters: Louvenia Maddox,



Elizabeth Owensby, Helen Owensby, and Cheyanne Woods. Twenty-nine grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, and an abundant number of great-great-grandchildren, nieces,



nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 18 at Phillips Temple Church, at 11 am. Visitation will begin at 9 am with family arriving at 10 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, Ohio.

