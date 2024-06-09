Darden, James Howard



James Howard Darden, born on February 7, 1944, in Newnan, Georgia, passed away on June 4, 2024, at the age of 80. He was the beloved son of Howard Darden and Gertrude Cook (Bundridge). At the age of twelve, James moved with his family to Springfield, Ohio. He later relocated to Dayton, Ohio, where he met and married his wife of 47 years, Sarah Tooson Darden. James is survived by his siblings Susiette Williams (Timothy Williams) and Horace Mahmood (Sue Mahmood). He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marie Darden, Richard Darden, and Evelyn Bradford. James served honorably in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. After his military service, he began a long and dedicated career at General Motors, retiring after 30 years of service. James was known for his love of fishing, playing cards, and his passion for all sports. He was an ardent fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Michigan Wolverines, supporting his teams with enthusiasm. James' life was marked by love, dedication, and perseverance. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A proud father, James leaves behind seven children: Dameon (Beverly) Tooson, Kevin (Alicia) Tooson, Dana (Amina) Baskin, Corey (Andrea) Baskin, Jared Darden, Randy Darden, and Lynne (Tracy) Taylor. His legacy includes a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 4pm to 6pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. A funeral service will begin at 6pm at the funeral home. To share a memory of James or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



