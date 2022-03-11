DANOPULOS, Damian

DANOPULOS,



Dr. Damian M., MD



Age 95, of Dayton, beloved husband, father, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence. Damian was born in Constantinople, Istanbul. He graduated from Istanbul University and had a long university career in Cardiology, with over a hundred scientific publications. During his career he was the personal physician of the Ecumenical Greek Orthodox Patriarch, Athenagoras I. Damian was the recipient of the Silver Medal St. Sylvester, awarded to him personally by Pope Paul VI, in a ceremony at the Vatican. After coming to the United States in 1980, he had a long career as a Cardiologist in Kettering until his retirement.



Damian was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Sophia Christina in 2016. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Irene; sisters-in-law, Kiveli Oralli and husband Anesti, Katerina Karakasi and husband Dimitrios; nieces and



nephews, Ivonni Papageorgiou and husband Anesti, Elisabeth Smyrneos and husband Dimitri, Christ Oralli, Elena Oralli,



Vasilios Karakasi, Elina Karakasi, all of Greece; numerous



other relatives in Greece and many close friends in Dayton, Boston and Baltimore.



Funeral service 11 AM Monday, March 14, 2022, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook and Father Mark P. Emroll officiating. A luncheon will be held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church immediately following the interment at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Damian's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Dayton, Ohio.

