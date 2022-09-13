DANLEY, David G.



David Danley, age 80, loving father and husband, peacefully passed away on September 9, 2022. He was born in St. Johns, MI on October 31, 1941, to Agnes and Jack Danley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed coin collecting and loved spending time with family and friends in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith (Armstrong of Hamilton); daughters Kristin (Mike) Jarvie, Cheryl (Rick) Hennessy; granddaughters Leah, Isabelle, and Alexis; grandson, David; nephews Michael and Jay Russo; sister-in-law, Linda (Dale) Pirie as well as other family members and numerous friends. At David's request there will be no service. Donations can be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

