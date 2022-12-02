DANIELS, Luther T.



Luther "Thad" Daniels, age 74 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Luther was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 31, 1947, to Luther Lee Daniels and Mary Martha (Gabbard) Daniels. Luther is survived by his wife Ruth Daniels; his sons, Jeff (Kimberly) Daniels, Jimmy (Cady) Daniels, Joshua (Tina) Daniels; daughter Rhonda (Tom Teufel) Sizemore; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Colton, Caitlin, Austin, Kennedy, Cody, Tara, and Harper; his eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Jason (Sandy) Daniels, Mike Daniels; sister, Laura (Mark) Wichern; brother-in-law Michael Kirby; his many nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters in Christ.



Luther was preceded in death by his previous wife, Cynthia Daniels; his parents, Luther and Mary Daniels; two sisters, Kathy Kirby and Barbara Hooker; and his sister-in-law Sharon Daniels.



Visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Alan Weaver, officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

