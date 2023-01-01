DANIELS, Johanne



Nov. 28, 1939 - Dec. 25, 2022



Johanne was born to Mary (nee Buckley) and Howard Day in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 28, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Day, her sister Martha Smith, and her beloved husband Frank Daniels.



She is survived by dear sisters Georgia (William) Schantz and Mary Ellen (John) Sigler and her brother-in-law Lynn Smith; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews Catherine Marasch, Kelly Cook, Steven Schantz, Brian Schantz, Michelle Wagner, Mike Smith, Matt Day, Chris Day, Robert Sigler, Charles Sigler, Barbara Seals and James Sigler.



Johanne grew up in Oxford and was a graduate of the first graduating class of Talawanda High School. She was an active member of her local knitting club and spent 40 years serving the Oxford and Hamilton communities at the local Kroger. She will be deeply missed by many family and friends.



A visitation for Johanne will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio, from 11 am until time of service at 12 pm, immediately followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

